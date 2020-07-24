Silver State Stampede royalty crowned

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – The 2020-21 Silver State Stampede queen and princesses were crowned July 11 during the annual rodeo at the Elko County Fairgrounds.

The three-day long competition involved the contestants being judged on their horsemanship skills, rodeo and equine knowledge, public speaking, presenting a speech, personal interviews, and modeling.

Miss Silver State Stampede Queen is Audrey VanBuren. She is the 19-year-old daughter of Danyle and Jeff Nimmick.

Miss Silver State Stampede Princess was awarded to Samantha Clark, the 15-year-old daughter of Kimberly and Ryan Clark. Samantha also won congeniality and horsemanship.

Miss Silver State Stampede Jr. Princess 2020-21 is Saiyzha Jimerson, the 10-year-old daughter of Jessica and Chris Konakis. Saiyzha also won the modeling award and overall written test.

“The Miss Silver State Stampede Rodeo Royalty are honored to represent our community of Elko and the Silver State Stampede,” stated the organizers. “They are also excited to spend this year promoting the greatest sport of all .. Rodeo!”

Thanks to our sponsors, Directors, the Silver State Stampede for without them none of this would be possible:

Contest organizers thanked sponsors Marvel & Marvel, IFA, Ruby Mountain Pawn, Raintree Construction, Cripps Photography, Buckaroo Boutique, Silver State Stampede Board of Directors, The Elko Area Chamber, JM Capriola, Valley Boot & Shoe, The Crazy Cowgirl Couture, and Miss Rodeo Nevada Organization.

