Silver State Stampede teams with Man Up Crusade for Purple Night July 8

ELKO -- The Silver State Stampede Rodeo Board has recently teamed up with the Man Up Crusade to bring “Purple Night” to the Silver State Stampede on Friday, July 8.

The Man Up Crusade is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating public awareness on the issue of domestic violence. The Man Up Crusade chose professional rodeo and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) as its vehicle of choice to spread the word about the epidemic of domestic violence and teen dating violence.

Organizers of the Silver State Stampede Rodeo have dedicated, Friday, July 8 as Man Up Crusade Purple Night. Across the nation, the color purple and the purple ribbon has been adopted to show support for victims and for advocates to honor those who have lost their lives at the hands of someone the once loved. On Purple Night all rodeo participants, fans and support personnel are encouraged to wear purple to show their support for this great cause.

The Man Up Crusade was founded in 2012 by Sheriff Kieran Donahue, Canyon County, Idaho and his wife Jeanie. Sheriff Donahue and his wife have been involved in the rodeo business for most of their lives in one facet or another and felt that the strength and old west ethics of the American Cowboy and Cowgirl would be appropriate ambassadors to take on this difficult issue.

“The cowboy is an iconic image of strength and fortitude that has transcended generations not just in the west but throughout the United States and many other countries,” says Donahue. “That is why I felt it was so important to involve this lifestyle from the very beginning. The cowboys and cowgirls can once again lead by example and together with rodeo’s enduring fans show that by working together we can make a difference.”

Two of professional Rodeo’s long time national corporate sponsors, Wrangler and Montana Silversmiths became supporters of the Man Up Crusade in 2013.

“Montana Silversmiths is proud to be a sponsor of the Man Up Crusade,” says Steve Miller, Former Vice President of Events. “We are humbled to have the opportunity to help bring awareness to this important issue. This type of engaging program is long overdue in our society and as a company built on strength and character we are thrilled to do our part.”

The Man Up Crusade encourages all rodeos they partner with to identify a charity of choice in their community to bring awareness and generate funds to those local organizations in need.

“Awareness is the first step in enacting change and it is important that people understand there are programs and help available right here. Secondly, it is just as important to understand that these programs need financial assistance” says, Man Up Crusade Executive Director, Jeanie Donahue.

Domestic Violence is the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior by an intimate partner against another. It is an epidemic affecting individuals in every community regardless of age, economic status, race, religion, nationality or educational background.

Domestic violence results in physical injury, psychological trauma and sometimes death. The consequences of domestic violence can cross generations and truly last a lifetime. National statistics on domestic violence are staggering:

• 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

• Every 9 seconds in the US a woman is assaulted or beaten.

• Every day in the United States, on average, three women and one man are killed by their intimate partner.

• Domestic violence is the leading cause of injury to women—more than car accidents, muggings, and rapes combined.

• Studies suggest that up to 14 million children witness some form of domestic violence annually.

The Silver State Stampede Rodeo hopes you will join them on Friday, July 8th for Purple Day. The Man Up Crusade welcomes you to contact them through their website at www.manupcrusade.com For information on the Silver State Stampede Rodeo go to their website at www.silverstatestampede.com.

