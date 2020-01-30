Silver Street work planned this weekend
Silver Street work planned this weekend

Silver Street
ELKO -- One block of Silver Street will be closed Saturday night into Sunday morning while a contractor performs repair work, the City of Elko announced.

Silver Street between Fifth and Sixth streets will be closed from 8 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday.

"Please plan accordingly and avoid this area during this time," advised the city. "Please pay attention to all traffic control devices and expect delays. If at all possible, please plan an alternate route during the repair."

