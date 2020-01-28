Silversmithing comes to the Cowboy Poetry Gathering

ELKO – Oregon jeweler Nevada (Watt) Miller truly “sings” in silver. She started practicing her art form while she was a junior in high school.

This is the first time Watt has taught at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering. She said her family has known Meg Glaser and her family for many years.

“I live in southeastern Oregon,” said Watt. “We ranch out there near French Glen.”

It was more of a question than a statement, as if I would even understand where French Glen was. Of course, when I told her my childhood best friend grew up in Denio and I had spent many years in the area, we hit it right off the bat.

“Nobody knows where French Glen is. There are only six people there,” Watt said. “Google says 12, but that’s a lie.”

Watt’s father, Jeremiah Watt, is a bit, spur and saddle maker. She maintained a small jeweler’s bench throughout college although she pursued business and other skills in school.