Silversmithing comes to the Cowboy Poetry Gathering
ELKO – Oregon jeweler Nevada (Watt) Miller truly “sings” in silver. She started practicing her art form while she was a junior in high school.

This is the first time Watt has taught at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering. She said her family has known Meg Glaser and her family for many years.

“I live in southeastern Oregon,” said Watt. “We ranch out there near French Glen.”

It was more of a question than a statement, as if I would even understand where French Glen was. Of course, when I told her my childhood best friend grew up in Denio and I had spent many years in the area, we hit it right off the bat.

“Nobody knows where French Glen is. There are only six people there,” Watt said. “Google says 12, but that’s a lie.”

Watt’s father, Jeremiah Watt, is a bit, spur and saddle maker. She maintained a small jeweler’s bench throughout college although she pursued business and other skills in school.

“I did silverwork full time before I got married in French Glen,” Watt said.

She had a tiny store in the small town. Now Watt sells mostly online.

“This is a basic class,” Watt said Tuesday at Great Basin College. “They are learning how to saw, how to file and how to stamp.”

Members of the completely sold-out class cut away silver with handsaws and filed on bench pens. Some of the students had experience, but most were new to the art.

Ramey Reuck from Madeline, California, came up just to take the class. She said her sister does rawhide braiding.

“It looks easy, but …” said Nancy Brackett from Rogerson, Idaho, with a quizzical look on her face.

“They act like they are having such a hard time but look at what they are doing,” Watt said.

I have done quite a bit of silversmithing and I watched the class as they worked on the intricate details.

“Have you broken a few saw blades yet?” I asked student Lynda Smallenberger.

“Just a few,” said Smallenberger, smiling.

The final product will be a pair of earrings.

Nevada Watt

Insta@Nevadaw

NevadaWatt.com

559-630-2530

