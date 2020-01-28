Silversmithing comes to the Cowboy Poetry Gathering

She had a tiny store in the small town. Now Watt sells mostly online.
“This is a basic class,” Watt said Tuesday at Great Basin College. “They are learning how to saw, how to file and how to stamp.”
Members of the completely sold-out class cut away silver with handsaws and filed on bench pens. Some of the students had experience, but most were new to the art.
Ramey Reuck from Madeline, California, came up just to take the class. She said her sister does rawhide braiding.
“It looks easy, but …” said Nancy Brackett from Rogerson, Idaho, with a quizzical look on her face.
“They act like they are having such a hard time but look at what they are doing,” Watt said.
I have done quite a bit of silversmithing and I watched the class as they worked on the intricate details.
“Have you broken a few saw blades yet?” I asked student Lynda Smallenberger.
“Just a few,” said Smallenberger, smiling.
The final product will be a pair of earrings.
Waddie Mitchell
Waddie Mitchell performs at Anchoring the Tradition Jan. 29.
Toni R. Milano
Waddie Mitchell
Poet Waddie Mitchell waits for his turn on stage at the G Three Theater for "Anchoring the Tradition" at the 35th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering.
Toni Milano
Marinna Mori
Marinna Mori sings on stage at Anchoring the Tradition Jan. 28.
Toni R. Milano
Trinity Seely and Marinna Mori
Trinity Seely and Marinna Mori perform at Anchoring the Tradition Jan. 28.
Toni R. Milano
Anchoring the Tradition
Trinity Seely and Butch Hause react to a poem recited by Waddie Mitchell at Anchoring the Tradition on Jan. 28.
Toni R. Milano
Marek Bennett
Marek Bennett performs at Old Time Good Time Jan. 29.
Toni R. Milano
Sourdough Slim
Sourdough Slim performs at Old Time Good Time Jan. 29.
Toni R. Milano
Sourdough Slim and accordion
Sourdough Slim plays his accordion at Old Time Good Time Jan. 29.
Toni R. Milano
Randy Rieman asks for audience participation
Randy Rieman points to a list of poems at the Western Folklife Center on Jan. 29, 2019.
Toni R. Milano
Randy Rieman
Randy Rieman recites a poem in the Western Folklife Center on Jan. 29, 2019.
Toni Milano
Hobbs Dye String Band with Alex MacLeod
The Hobbs Dye String Band with Alex MacLeod, second from left, performs at Old Time Good Time Jan. 29.
Toni R. Milano
Jamie Fox
Jamie Fox plays Metis fiddle tunes at Old Time Good Time Jan. 29.
Toni R. Milano
Phil Aaberg
Phil Aaberg plays piano for Jamie Fox at Old Times Good Times Jan. 29.
Toni R. Milano
Gary McMahan and Julie Lynam
Gary McMahan plays guitar with Julie Lynam on upright bass perform at Western Jukebox Jan. 30.
Toni Milano
Carolyn Martin
Carolyn Martin performs with her Swing Band at Western Jukebox Jan. 30.
Toni Milano
Carolyn Martin's Swing Band
Carolyn Martin's Swing Band performs at Western Jukebox Jan. 30.
Toni Milano
Olen Dillingham
Olen Dillingham plays with Carolyn Martin's Swing Band at Western Jukebox Jan. 30.
Toni Milano
Rory Hoffman
Rory Hoffman plays the accordion with Carolyn Martin's Swing Band at Western Jukebox Jan. 30.
Toni Milano
Paul Kramer
Paul Kramer plays the fiddle with Carolyn Martin's Swing Band at Western Jukebox Jan. 30.
TONI R. MILANO
Geno Delafose
Geno Delafose plays with his zydeco band, the French Rockin' Boogie, at Western Jukebox on Jan. 30, 2019.
Toni Milano
Demetric Thomas
Demetric Thomas plays the rubboard with Geno Delafose & the French Rockin' Boogie zydeco band.
Toni Milano
Popp Esprite
Popp Esprite plays the bass with Geno Delafose & the French Rockin' Boogie zydeco band at Western Jukebox Jan. 30.
Toni Milano
Ramblin' Jack Elliott and Marty Stuart
Ramblin' Jack Elliott walked on stage to perform with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives at the Elko Convention Center Jan. 31 during the 35th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering.
Toni R. Milano
Marty Stuart
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives performed Jan. 31 at the Elko Convention Center for the 35th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering.
Toni Milano
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives performed Jan. 31 at the Elko Convention Center for the 35th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering.
Toni Milano
Ramblin' Jack Elliott with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
Ramblin' Jack Elliott joined Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives on stage at the Elko Convention Center Jan. 31 for the 35th National Cowboy Poetry Festival.
Toni Milano
