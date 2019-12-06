Simons to run for district judge

ELKO — Judge Mason Simons has announced his candidacy for the newly created 3rd Department of the Fourth Judicial District Court.
Simons has served as a judicial officer in Elko County for the past 13 years – as Family Court Master, Justice of the Peace and Municipal Court Judge.
He announced his intention to run for district judge on Friday, one month before the filing period opens for judicial seats in the 2020 election.
Simons has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Utah State University; a Juris Doctorate degree from the William S. Boyd School of Law at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; and is currently a candidate for a Master of Judicial Studies degree from the National Judicial College at the University of Nevada, Reno.
“Judge Simons has been a strong leader in the Nevada judiciary and currently serves as a member of the State-Federal Judicial Council, as the Treasurer of the Nevada Judges of Limited Jurisdiction and is a former member of the Judicial Council of the State of Nevada and the Board of Governors of the State Bar of Nevada,” his campaign stated.
Simons said he is committed to creating a new department of the District Court that is streamlined, well organized and efficient.
“When a person has business before the District Court, to that person, their case is the most important case in the world. Until that case is resolved, their life is on hold,” he said. “A district court judge and their staff are here to serve the public, to make sure that cases are processed and disposed of quickly, and that the calendar is run efficiently.
“I’m proud of my thirteen-year judicial record of implementing processes, and working collaboratively with other departments, to ensure that cases move quickly and smoothly through the system, and I plan to do the same at District Court.”
Simons has been named by the Nevada Supreme Court to serve on various critical Supreme Court Commissions and Committees. He is currently a member of the Nevada Indigent Defense Commission, is an alternate member of the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline, a member of the Standing Committee on Judicial Ethics, serves on the Committee to Study Evidence-Based Pretrial Release, is the Chair of the Supreme Court Subcommittee to Study Bail Schedules, is a member of the Committee on the Adoption of Standardized Forms for Protection Orders, is a member of the Specialty Court Funding Committee, and is a former member of the Select Committee for Court Improvement.
You have free articles remaining.
Simons emphasized his desire to assemble an exceptional team with proven experience to help lead this new judicial department.
“Running a court is a team effort,” he said. “During my judicial career I’ve been blessed to have been surrounded by some of the best support staff in the business. They are professional, hard-working and dedicated. I’m committed to assembling just that sort of team as well at District Court, a team that understands their duty as public servants to be responsive to the needs and concerns of the public.”
Simons further described the sort of district judge that he intends to be.
“Thirteen years ago I was recruited to the bench by the late Judge Andrew J. Puccinelli, who had previously served as president of the State Bar of Nevada. He was a leader at his core, and a dynamic force for positive change in our community. He was the gold standard for what a District Judge can and should be. District court judges, especially in rural areas, play a unique leadership role in the legal community. I’m committed, as your next district court judge, to doing everything in my power to be a force for good in our community.”
Simons’ campaign said he is a strong advocate for the role of treatment courts in the criminal justice system.
“I spent much of my early judicial career working with Judge Puccinelli to pioneer treatment courts here in Elko County,” he said. “These drug courts have been a game-changer, enabling the courts to more effectively deal with the root causes of criminal behavior. They have proven themselves to be a more cost effective use of taxpayer dollars than incarceration, while at the same time lowering recidivism and putting defendants back on track where they can be productive citizens, parents and employees.”
In his announcement Friday, Simons thanked the voters of Elko County for the opportunity to serve the community.
“Elko County has afforded me, and my family, so many wonderful opportunities. All four of my children were born here and I can’t think of a better place to raise my family. Working together we can ensure that it remains a great place to live, work and raise a family.”
The filing period for judicial candidates runs from Jan. 6- 17. Simons said he intends to formally file his declaration of candidacy on Jan. 6.
Also up for election this year are District Court Department 1 and 2. Currently, incumbent judges Nancy Porter and Al Kacin preside over Departments 1 and 2, respectively.