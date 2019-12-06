Simons to run for district judge

ELKO — Judge Mason Simons has announced his candidacy for the newly created 3rd Department of the Fourth Judicial District Court.

Simons has served as a judicial officer in Elko County for the past 13 years – as Family Court Master, Justice of the Peace and Municipal Court Judge.

He announced his intention to run for district judge on Friday, one month before the filing period opens for judicial seats in the 2020 election.

Simons has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Utah State University; a Juris Doctorate degree from the William S. Boyd School of Law at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; and is currently a candidate for a Master of Judicial Studies degree from the National Judicial College at the University of Nevada, Reno.

“Judge Simons has been a strong leader in the Nevada judiciary and currently serves as a member of the State-Federal Judicial Council, as the Treasurer of the Nevada Judges of Limited Jurisdiction and is a former member of the Judicial Council of the State of Nevada and the Board of Governors of the State Bar of Nevada,” his campaign stated.

Simons said he is committed to creating a new department of the District Court that is streamlined, well organized and efficient.