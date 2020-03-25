Sisolak bans gatherings of 10 or more

In other Nevada coronavirus news:

— Sisolak signed an emergency order earlier Tuesday barring the use of anti-malaria drugs for someone who has the coronavirus. But Sisolak's order does not apply to patients who are hospitalized with coronavirus. The order restricting chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine came after President Donald Trump touted the medication as a treatment and falsely stated that the Food and Drug Administration had just approved the use of chloroquine to treat patients infected with coronavirus. Sisolak said in a statement that there’s no consensus among experts or Nevada doctors that the drugs can treat people with COVID-19.

— Federal officials said a security screener at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas tested positive for the coronavirus, and that co-workers were alerted. The Transportation Security Administration said the officer last worked 4 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 12 at a checkpoint in Terminal 3, which serves primarily international flights. KVVU-TV reported the TSA said the officer was quarantined at home and that co-workers were notified to take appropriate precautions.

Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Lorie Dankers said the worker will not be identified and that travelers who think they may have come in contact with the officer and are concerned about their health should contact their medical provider. A TSA map shows at least 29 TSA workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days at airports across the nation.

