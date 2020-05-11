Sisolak declares ‘fiscal emergency,’ says state facing up to $911M shortfall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Steve Sisolak has declared a state “fiscal emergency,” a procedural step that will allow the state to tap into a $400 million budget reserve account to help make up a staggering budget shortfall.

Sisolak made the announcement in a press release on Monday, saying that state fiscal analysts estimated revenue shortfall to be between $741 million to $911 million for the fiscal year ending on June 30 — nearly a fifth of the state’s $4.5 billion 2020 budget.

“With the closure of Nevada businesses, including the gaming industry, that was necessary to protect the health of Nevadans, the drop in revenue is not unexpected and it is significant,” Sisolak said in a statement. “While we appreciate the additional assistance from the federal government to help address the immediate funding needs for the public health crisis, the state is now in a position where (we) will be forced to make very difficult decisions.”

In a release, Sisolak’s office said the “most significantly impacted” tax revenues included the gaming and sales tax. Businesses in the state began limited reopening under the Phase 1 guidelines on Saturday, but the state’s casinos and gaming operators are still shut down.