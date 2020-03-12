Sisolak declares state of emergency over COVID-19 outbreak

“There is no one size fits all approach on how we can address this issue,” he said. “And this is a rapidly developing situation that we will continue to monitor closely. All options are on the table to ensure the safety of our kids.”

Sisolak said he did not know how many tests the state had on hand, but that the emergency order would help centralize that information in one place.

Sisolak slammed the federal response to the viral pandemic, accusing federal officials of failing to adequately communicate when more tests would become available and calling the lack of information from federal agencies “infuriating.”

“I remain hopeful in our partner, the federal government, but promises must be kept, and quite frankly I am tired of waiting,” Sisolak said. “Our request for support and resources from the federal government need to be swiftly met.”

He also said he was “extremely concerned” about hourly employees at some of the state’s major resorts and casinos, but declined to say if he would take action to limit evictions or increase unemployment insurance.