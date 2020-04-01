Sisolak extends closures to April 30, issues stay-at-home order

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is extending his order closing the state's casinos, schools and non-essential businesses by two weeks, keeping the state's hospitality industry and most other business shuttered until the end of April.

The new order mirrors national social distancing guidelines that President Donald Trump decided over the weekend to extend until April 30 to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Sisolak on Wednesday also issued a statewide directive telling Nevadans to stay at home, with an exception for essential trips such as visits to the doctor or other healthcare, taking a pet to the vet, buying groceries, going to a pharmacy or picking up goods or services from other essential businesses that have been allowed to stay open, such as restaurants providing take-out. The directive does not apply to the homeless, and it still allows people to leave their homes for exercise as long as they are staying at least 6 feet apart and are not meeting up with people outside their household.

Unlike similar directives issued by governors in some other states, it does not include any penalties for people who violate the order. It mirrors requests Sisolak has been making publicly of people since mid-March.