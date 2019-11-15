Sisolak, feds sign plan to reduce Nevada wildfire risk

To address these threats, the Forest Service in 2018 announced a new strategy to work more closely with states to identify landscape-scale priorities for targeted treatments in areas with the highest payoffs. The Forest Service has since signed Shared Stewardship agreements with eight states. The Nevada Shared Stewardship Agreement is the first to include the BLM and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as signatories.

“Through the Nevada Shared Stewardship Agreement, the State of Nevada, the Forest Service, BLM, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will expand our working relationships to pursue the right work in the right place at the right scale,” U.S. Forest Service Intermountain Regional Forester Nora Rasure said. “Because catastrophic wildfire threatens all of our shared values, our initial focus will be creating landscapes that are more resistant and resilient to wildfire and other disturbances for the benefit of Nevada’s communities, rural economies, and wildlife.”

The Nevada Shared Stewardship Agreement identifies two specific goals: First, state and federal agencies will identify a list of initial projects to reduce fire risk and target completing two landscape-scale, multijurisdictional projects by the end of 2021. Second, by 2025, the parties will work to increase the annual number of acres treated by 50 percent, through active management on state, county, private, tribal or federally administered lands.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0