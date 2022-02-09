Sisolak may announce end to mask mandate

ELKO – With COVID-19 numbers dropping at the tail end of the omicron variant surge, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak could announce an end to the state’s mask mandate on Thursday.

The Nevada Independent reported Wednesday that unnamed sources said an announcement on the mandate is expected when the governor holds a virtual press conference.

The move isn’t likely to have much of an impact in Elko, where residents have largely ignored the mandate since it was implemented on July 30 in response to a recommendation from the CDC.

Nevada is one of only nine states where fully vaccinated people are currently required to wear masks in public, according to a summary posted by AARP. Sisolak’s mandate is based on counties meeting two out of three criteria, but as of Wednesday, all counties except Eureka were still considered to have elevated disease transmission.

Elko County currently has 145 active cases, or less than one third of one percent of residents.

Nine residents are currently hospitalized.

An additional death was reported Wednesday. The county has confirmed two deaths so far in February, after two total in January and five each in December and November.

The county’s test positivity rate is listed at 29.8%.

Just under 36% of Elko County’s residents have been fully vaccinated. That compares with about 52% in Clark County and 60% in Washoe County.

