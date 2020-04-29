Sisolak planning to extend stay-at-home order

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak plans to extend the stay-at-home directive that was set to end Friday, he says in an interview that will air today on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Sisolak tweeted earlier that he would announce a “Roadmap to Recovery” from the coronavirus on Thursday.

In an interview with ABC anchor Amy Robach, the governor said Nevada will soon start easing some restrictions, Las Vegas ABC affiliate KTNV-TV reported.

“Unfortunately, we’re going to have to extend the stay-at-home order a little bit. We just have not reached exactly where we want to get in the downward trajectory,” Sisolak said.

“We’ve got almost 5,000 cases now in the state of Nevada and 225 fatalities, so those numbers have kind of stabilized, and hospitalizations and intensive care hospitalizations have begun to decline. And so we are looking forward to continue to bring our economy back to life a little bit,” the governor says in the interview to be aired at 11 a.m. Elko time.