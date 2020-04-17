Sisolak promises details on state’s reopening plan next week; more testing needed

“I don’t know who she’s relying on for her experts, because none of my experts have given me anywhere near that information,” he said.

Sisolak said that “some people are more concerned with the business side of this than the human toll that this virus is taking” and added that “I will put the safety of our folks ahead of any profits.” He also questioned the utility of opening certain businesses right away when the world is still confronting the pandemic.

“People who think you can just say ‘We’re open back up,’ and suddenly these hotels are going to be filled, don’t understand how the hotel industry works,” he said.

Asked about an agenda item for a White Pine County Commission meeting next week that seeks an exemption for the small rural county from any shutdown orders beyond April 30, Sisolak argued that rural areas were not immune to the disease. He pointed to Humboldt County, which has a per-capita case rate that rivals more densely populated Clark and Washoe counties.

“As governor of the state of Nevada, I’m responsible for 17 counties. They have the responsibility of White Pine County, that’s what they’re elected to do,” he said. “I will take the action that I feel is most appropriate for the state of Nevada.”