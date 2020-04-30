Sisolak says state will transition to limited business reopening over next 15 days

“It would be a disservice to the residents and businesses in our State to pretend like Esmeralda County is the same as Nye County or that Clark is the same as Elko. They’re not, and that’s okay,” he said, according to prepared remarks. “It’s why our response efforts should reflect our regional differences, while still operating under our shared, statewide goal of keeping Nevadans safe and restarting our economy.”

Sisolak said the state’s criteria for reopening remained the same; a consistent and sustainable downward trajectory in COVID-19 cases and hospitalization over a 14-day period, sufficient hospital capacity and healthcare workforce, and the ability to expand testing to all symptomatic patients — a goal that the state has met, he said.

The governor said the state apparently hit a peak in positive cases on April 24, and that cases and hospitalizations have continued to decrease since then. He noted that trends would be watched closely and the loosening of restrictions could be reversed if the numbers tick upwards.