Sisolak says state will transition to limited business reopening over next 15 days

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced an “active transition” in the next 15 days toward reopening a moribund economy, giving the clearest guidelines yet as to how the shuttered state will take steps to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan, unveiled at a press conference in Carson City on Thursday, involves a shift from sweeping control of the governor to a more collaborative, county leader-centric approach, and will allow some nonessential businesses to open their doors in a limited manner for the first time since March.
The governor credited the “incredible discipline Nevadans have shown in slowing the growth of this virus” and that barring any unforeseen spike in cases or hospitalizations, the state would be able to move to a “Phase 1” reopening by or before May 15.
“This tells me the following: we’re doing good, but we still have some work to do to meet this criteria before reopening,” he said, according to prepared remarks. “I’m confident we can get there together and do it on our timeline.”
Under the Phase 1 requirements:
Social events and public gatherings over 10 people will still be prohibited
Some “non-essential” businesses may voluntarily reopen under restrictions and under “extremely aggressive social distancing measures”
Stand-alone retail stores may open up, but employees and customers are encouraged to wear facial coverings
Bars and nightclubs, malls, large sporting events, large in-person worship services and concerts will remain prohibited
The governor’s office is considering the “gradual” reopening of dine-in restaurants and personal care services. No decision has been made on allowing reopening under a certain percentage of occupancy
Gaming and casino establishments will not open at the start of Phase 1, and any decision on reopening will be driven by the Nevada Gaming Control Board
As part of Phase 1, the new plan transitions more authority on reopening decisions to county governments, but requires them to have guidance and restrictions that meet or exceed a baseline set by a state directive.
Sisolak, former chair of the Clark County Commission, said the hallmark of that plan is a new Local Empowerment Advisory Panel, or LEAP, that will help counties meet requirements to reopen. Members announced so far include Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Eureka County Commission Chair J.J. Goicoechea and representatives from business-focused state agencies.
Part of that plan is requiring counties to submit data including PPE supplies and testing and death information to the LEAP and the state so officials can monitor progress through the reopening. He said he’s willing to pause to take extra time and attention if any counties show problems.
“It would be a disservice to the residents and businesses in our State to pretend like Esmeralda County is the same as Nye County or that Clark is the same as Elko. They’re not, and that’s okay,” he said, according to prepared remarks. “It’s why our response efforts should reflect our regional differences, while still operating under our shared, statewide goal of keeping Nevadans safe and restarting our economy.”
Sisolak said the state’s criteria for reopening remained the same; a consistent and sustainable downward trajectory in COVID-19 cases and hospitalization over a 14-day period, sufficient hospital capacity and healthcare workforce, and the ability to expand testing to all symptomatic patients — a goal that the state has met, he said.
The governor said the state apparently hit a peak in positive cases on April 24, and that cases and hospitalizations have continued to decrease since then. He noted that trends would be watched closely and the loosening of restrictions could be reversed if the numbers tick upwards.
Because of the nature of the virus, he said, the effects of each reopening phase will take two to three weeks to show themselves. Sisolak said social-distancing guidelines and other protective measures, such as wearing face-coverings in public places, would still be necessary, but that the state’s overall strategy would now change.
“The State will begin transitioning from community mitigation to aggressive case-based intervention efforts, where we will work to control the spread through testing individuals who may have the virus and identifying their close contacts,” he said, according to prepared remarks.
The state also published a more fleshed-out guideline on what future reopening phases may look like as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to drop. Entering into a “Phase 2” will come after the state is able to expand public health infrastructure to scale, including “widespread point-of-care testing, largescale case contact tracing, and the ability to care for vulnerable populations.”
More details on what “Stage 2” may look like are still vague, other than a promise that a large number of businesses and activities will be permitted, but with continued adherence to social distancing requirements.
He promised to work with counties and affected businesses “to make sure that reopening plans are customizable to the needs and capacity of individual counties.”
“We will not enter a new phase unless the data demonstrates that our public health system is ready to do its job,” he said.
The governor acknowledged the weighty toll his orders have taken on the economy but argued he puts a priority on saving lives.
“Let me assure you I have taken all the ramifications into account in attempting to balance the physical and economic well being of every Nevadan,” he said, according to prepared remarks. “I believe we are moving at the right pace and in the right direction. But, that balance, weighted towards keeping Nevadans safe and indeed alive, will always be my guide.”
