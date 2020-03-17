Sisolak to order statewide closure of non-essential businesses, including casinos

Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to announce Tuesday evening the closure of non-essential businesses, including casinos, across the state of Nevada, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.

In addition to casinos, non-essential businesses that will be affected by the closure include restaurants, bars, gyms, salons and malls, though restaurants will still provide takeout and delivery service, but no in-restaurant dining will be allowed. Essential businesses, including grocery stores, will be allowed to remain open.

The move comes two days after Sisolak temporarily shut down schools, closed state offices, encouraged employees to work from home and limited the size of public gatherings. It’s all in the name of social distancing, which authorities believe could help curb the spread of the upper-respiratory virus gripping the nation and world.

Additional details on the closure were not immediately available. A spokesman for Sisolak did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Health experts have cautioned that without immediate and stringent action now to enforce social distancing, the number of cases across the U.S. could quickly balloon.