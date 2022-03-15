 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Site helps youth find facts about drugs, alcohol

PACE

ELKO – PACE Coalition, serving Elko, Eureka, and White Pine counties, has created a web page to connect youth with evidence-based information during National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week, March 21-27. A link to information about the impact of alcohol and drugs on youth can be found at www.pacecoalition.org next to the NDAFW logo.

PACE Coalition wants to help “Shatter the Myths” about drugs and alcohol so teens and young adults can make informed decisions that help them avoid harm caused by the early use of alcohol and drugs.

In the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 79,000 Nevadans between the ages of 12 and 20 reported past-month alcohol use. And the 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Survey found that Nevada teens were more than twice as likely to drive under the influence of marijuana than alcohol.

The myth that drivers under the influence of marijuana are more cautious than those under the influence of alcohol is an example of misleading information circulating among Nevadans. To provide youth with accurate information, the National Institute on Drug Abuse launched a week-long drug education event in 2010. Alcohol was included beginning in 2016.

People are also reading…

National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week gives youth a starting point to learn facts about alcohol and drugs, helping to Shatter the Myths and protect their futures.

