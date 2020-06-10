Six new cases of COVID-19 in Elko County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO -- Elko County is reporting six new positive COVID-19 cases, all of which are close contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 33, with 14 active and 18 recovered.

All of the new cases are self-isolating at home. They are a woman in her 60s, a man in his 50s, two women in their 50s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s.

“The Elko County contact tracing team is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease,” said the county’s announcement. “Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released.”

The greatest number of cases to be reported in a single day previously was three, on April 27 and on May 11.

The county also announced new hours for the COVID-19 Hotline, effective June 15. Hours will change to 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The hotline is available to assist those who are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or for general questions. It can be reached at 775-777-2507 or by texting or e-mailing covid19@elkocountynv.net.

One additional case has also been confirmed this week in Lander County.

Statewide, the total number of confirmed cases is now 10,164 and there have been 448 deaths.