Six weeks with no rain; red flag warning Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A red flag warning has been issued for Tuesday as Elko ends its sixth week in a row without any measurable precipitation.

Dry thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected from Tuesday morning through evening. Relative humidity will be as low as 12%.

“Dry lightning may create new fire starts and combine with strong outflow winds to produce rapid fire growth,” cautioned the National Weather Service.

The warning applies to all of Elko and Humboldt counties, plus the northern half of Eureka and Lander counties.

Highs in Elko are expected to be around the mid-90s every day this week.

Last month was the fourth-driest July in recorded history, with only a trace of rain. There hasn’t been any measurable precipitation in Elko since June 29.

July’s average temperature was 2.2 degrees higher than normal. Elko has been in the 90s or hotter every day but one since July 3.

Drought conditions vary in Elko County from none in the extreme northern portion to extreme in the Ruby Mountains.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 4 Angry 0