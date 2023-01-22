Skiers evacuated from lift at SnoBowl

ELKO – Multiple agencies and mine rescue members responded Saturday afternoon to the Elko SnoBowl to rescue people stranded on the ski lift.

Elko County Fire Protection District assisted the SnoBowl Ski Patrol after the lift failed around 3 p.m.

“Although rare, SnoBowl staff train for lift evacuations and high angle rescues,” stated the district. “Due to the amount of riders on the lift they asked for additional manpower.”

Dozens of skiers and snowboarders were at the site, which has seen considerably more use this year compared to many recent years of minimal snowfall. They were all removed from the lift by Saturday evening, according to the City of Elko Parks and Recreation Department.

Also responding to the area about 12 miles northwest of town were volunteer firefighters from Elko, Spring Creek and Ryndon; Elko County Ambulance and Elko County Sheriff's Office.

“Thank you to everyone that came out today to help evacuate everyone on the lift,” state Parks and Rec. “Thank you to everyone stuck on the lift for your patience as the crews worked as quickly as possible to get you down.”

According to the fire district, the SnoBowl has only had two full lift evacuations during their 30-plus year operation.

“So to those of you that were stuck on the lift, thanks for being part of history,” stated the district.

The SnoBowl was developed in the early 1990s by Charles Chester and family. A rope tow originally carried skiers up the slope, but a chair lift was added in 1998. The City of Elko took ownership of the SnoBowl a few years ago.

It operates on weekends when snow and weather conditions allow, but will be closed for repairs today, Jan. 22.