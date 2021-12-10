SkyWest to reduce Elko flights, unless city can help

ELKO – SkyWest Airlines plans to cut back flights to and from Elko Regional Airport at the start of the new year, but Elko City Council will be talking Tuesday about a guarantee of minimum revenue to entice the company to change its mind.

Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said SkyWest “has indicated that Elko must move quickly in this direction, or risk losing air service altogether,” so the council will consider an agreement with an air service development consulting firm, Airplanners LLC, to negotiate a minimum revenue guarantee agreement.

In a corporate communications statement Friday, SkyWest didn’t mention the potential minimum revenue guarantee but confirmed that it planned to cut back flights.

“Due to lack of sustainable long-term demand, SkyWest Delta Connection service at Elko will be reduced to one daily round trip in January,” SkyWest stated.

Currently, SkyWest flies from Elko to Salt Lake City twice a day in the early morning and afternoon, and returns from Salt Lake City twice a day.

“The once-daily flight remains ideally scheduled for business travel and connections on Delta’s worldwide network,” SkyWest said.

“This will leave Elko with the evening inbound flight and morning outbound flight (with the aircraft remaining in Elko overnight),” said Calder, who reported city officials met with SkyWest executives in St. George, Utah, recently.

The second flight would be eliminated beginning Jan. 1.

Elko isn’t alone in facing reduced flights.

“Similar air service reductions have already taken place in other communities, such as Twin Falls and Pocatello. SkyWest indicated that they are looking at all of their ‘at-risk’ routes, i.e. non-contract routes which currently receive no air service subsidies through the Essential Air Service Program or through similar state and/or local subsidy programs,” Calder said.

He said that because there are no other subsidy programs for Elko, the minimum revenue guarantee “is a tool Elko can use to retain (or expand) air service.”

The Nevada Legislature failed to pass a bill in 2019 to create a Nevada Air Service Development Fund that would aid air travel in communities like Elko. Even the larger city of Reno was considered for the fund.

Elko hasn’t qualified for the federal Essential Air Service Program.

Calder said that SkyWest, which is the largest regional airline and has contracts with Delta, United and other major airlines, has been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, a nationwide pilot shortage and higher fuel prices. Elko is one of the routes where the airline is losing money without a subsidy or contract.

“According to SkyWest, the leisure air service market has recovered much faster than the business air service market. Unfortunately, Elko is a business-oriented air service market,” the city manager said.

The consulting firm Airplanners is experienced in negotiating contracts with minimum revenue guarantees with airlines, according to Calder.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0