SkyWest's Elko flight schedule changes Aug. 1

ELKO – Connecting with flights in Salt Lake City will be easier when SkyWest changes the timing of its commuter flights in and out of the Elko Regional Airport beginning Aug. 1.

“The City of Elko and the Elko Regional Airport are excited to announce a significant change to the daily flight schedules operated by SkyWest Airlines,” city officials announced Tuesday. “Effective Aug. 1, new schedules have been introduced that will arrive into Elko at 5:27 p.m. with the return flights to SLC departing at 6:10 p.m.”

“The new timing of these daily flights will allow for ideal connections to and from two of Delta’s strongest banks of connecting flights, nearly doubling the number of connections available to Elko travelers,” the statement continued.

In February, SkyWest reduced operations to one daily flight out of Elko Regional airport, arriving at approximately 2 p.m. and departing about 40 minutes later to Salt Lake City.

“Advantages of flying out of Elko Regional Airport includes, local convenience, inexpensive parking, less drive time, no overnight stays in Salt Lake City, and less hassle,” the city stated “Before driving to Salt Lake City, please check www.Delta.com or www.Flyelkonevada.com to book a convenient, comfortable and now well-timed flights from your hometown airport.”

The Elko City Council approved a third version of a transportation services agreement for one year and a maximum liability of $950,000 with the regional Delta carrier on April 12. Two previous versions approved by the Council were not executed by SkyWest.