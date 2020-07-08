Slain officer honored in Elko ceremony of life

Later, Simpson talked about the day Jenkins died.

“March 27, 2020, I received a phone call from NHP Dispatch I hoped I would never receive,” Simpson said, his voice breaking.

“I was told that one of my sergeants, Ben Jenkins, had been shot while assisting a broken down motorist. A few moments later, I was made aware that one of my record troopers, Sgt. Jenkins, had been killed.”

Simpson said he talked to Jenkins the Friday and Monday before he was killed about his retirement plans, which were going to be three years out.

“He wanted to spend more time with his family, especially his grandchildren,” Simpson said. “My sergeant was shot and killed by the same person he stopped to help. I know he would stop out again and again and again without hesitation.”

“Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and state public buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, as a mark of solemn respect and in remembrance of Nevada Highway Patrol Sergeant Ben Jenkins, whose funeral is being held today (Wednesday) in Elko,” a governor’s decree proclaimed.