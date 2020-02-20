SLC man charged with setting up forgery lab at Wendover hotel-casino

ELKO – A Salt Lake City man is accused of hauling a computer and printer into a West Wendover hotel room and setting up a check counterfeiting operation.

Daniel Gill, 24, was arrested Feb. 20 on a felony warrant for burglary, establishing or possessing financial forgery laboratory, and eight counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check.

Gill and another man were observed checking into the hotel-casino with duffle bags and a Canon printer box on Nov. 3, according to a West Wendover Police Department report. According to an employee, they “were giving Front Desk workers a hard time.”

Mulitiple driver’s licenses were reportedly observed in their vehicle or in their possession.

Police determined that Gill had been arrested before on forgery and identity theft charges. They did not have enough probable cause to enter his hotel room but knocked on the door. There was no answer.

The second man was later observed at the room’s entrance and then they were seen “in the hallway and running to their vehicle.”