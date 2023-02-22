ELKO – More snow is possible in the Elko area Wednesday afternoon following the latest round of wintry weather that resulted in crashes on Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 93.

Nevada Department of Transportation reported that Secret Pass Road was closed in both directions at 6 a.m. Wednesday for an unspecified incident.

Two crashes were reported within a half-hour of each other Wednesday morning on I-80 near Battle Mountain. Another crash was reported on U.S. 93 south of Wells at around 2:30 a.m.

On Tuesday evening, crashes on I-80 closed the eastbound lanes at Emigrant Pass.

No injuries were reported in any of the northeastern Nevada crashes.

The National Weather Service is calling for a 20% chance of more snow Wednesday afternoon and temperatures will remain below freezing.

The storm dumped more than a foot of snow in the Salt Lake Valley, causing more than 100 crashes and prompting school closures. In Wyoming, portions of Interstate 80 were closed.

More snow is possible in the Elko area Friday night and again Sunday through the early part of next week.