Slick roads in Elko area
0 comments
top story

Slick roads in Elko area

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Road conditions

Icy conditions on Lamoille Highway were starting to melt off before dawn Thursday.

 NDOT

ELKO – It only took a little snow and slightly below freezing temperatures to create adverse driving conditions on Elko-area roads early Thursday morning.

Nevada Department of Transportation reported winter driving conditions on Lamoille Highway and Mountain City Highway over Adobe Summit; the Eureka Highway; U.S. 93 north of Wells; and Interstate 80 between Oasis and Wendover.

A blast of snow Wednesday evening stuck to already wet surfaces from New Year’s rain showers, causing slick conditions. Clearing skies were expected to bring plenty of sunshine to melt it off.

A slight chance of snow showers returns on Sunday.

Highs for the remainder of the week will be in the lower to mid-40s before dropping back into the 30s on Sunday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police Log; Dec. 28, 2019
Local

Police Log; Dec. 28, 2019

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News