Slick roads in Elko area

ELKO – It only took a little snow and slightly below freezing temperatures to create adverse driving conditions on Elko-area roads early Thursday morning.
Nevada Department of Transportation reported winter driving conditions on Lamoille Highway and Mountain City Highway over Adobe Summit; the Eureka Highway; U.S. 93 north of Wells; and Interstate 80 between Oasis and Wendover.
A blast of snow Wednesday evening stuck to already wet surfaces from New Year’s rain showers, causing slick conditions. Clearing skies were expected to bring plenty of sunshine to melt it off.
A slight chance of snow showers returns on Sunday.
Highs for the remainder of the week will be in the lower to mid-40s before dropping back into the 30s on Sunday.