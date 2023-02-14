ELKO – Snowy and icy conditions were reported on some roads in the Elko area Tuesday morning as another storm system moved through the region.

An injury crash was reported at 8:20 a.m. east of Wells. Snow was sticking to portions of Lamoille Highway.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported adverse driving conditions on much of Interstate 80, and on the Jiggs and Montello highways. Chains or snow tires were required on the Tuscarora Highway north of Elko.

The National Weather Service forecast listed mostly cloudy conditions through the rest of the day but snow was falling in Spring Creek at 9:30 a.m.

Highs will remain in the mid-20s and stay below freezing until Saturday.

Another chance of snow showers arrives for the Washington’s Birthday holiday on Monday.

For current road conditions visit nvroads.com or call 511.