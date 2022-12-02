 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Slick roads lead to crashes on Interstate 80

Slick roads lead to crashes on Interstate 80

Interstate 80 west of Elko around 7 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

 NDOT

ELKO – Multiple injury crashes are being reported on icy roads in northern Nevada after snow fell overnight.

Nevada State Police responded to crashes on Interstate 80 at Golconda late Thursday night, at Carson City around 5:49 a.m. Friday, Carlin around 5:52 a.m., at Crescent Valley around 6:17 a.m.

An injury crash was also reported on State Route 278 in Eureka County around 6:27 a.m.

More than three inches of snow fell in Elko from the latest storm, but not enough to break the record of four inches set in 1983.

The storm dumped heavy snow in western Nevada, causing multiple spinouts and a jackknifed semitrailer on Interstate 80 west of Reno, the Associated Press reported. About a foot of snow fell at Lake Tahoe ski resorts.

Clear but cold weather is forecast for Friday in Elko with highs in the upper 20s.

A chance of more snow returns Saturday evening into Sunday night, with rain also possible on Sunday as high temperatures rebound into the lower 40s.

Nothing makes your car safer in the wintertime than making the place where the rubber meets the road out of a material that stays flexible in the cold. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
More snow headed to Elko area

More snow headed to Elko area

Snowfall will make for some very difficult driving conditions and travel should be avoided if possible in this area from around 4 p.m. through at least 10 p.m.

