Slight increase in COVID detected in Elko sewage

ELKO – COVID-19 virus concentrations measured at the City of Elko’s sewage treatment plant tripled over the past week but potential case numbers remain low.

An April 5 report from Biobot Analytics listed a virus level of 674,069 genome copies per liter of sewage. That is enough to result in 1-5 new cases of COVID-19 per day, according to the company. The actual number of new cases confirmed in Elko County over the past week stood at zero, according to Biobot.

The latest effluent sample is up from 212,893 a week ago, and at the highest level since Feb. 23 when it measured 705,576. Elko’s sample is now higher than the nationwide median sample, after being lower than average for the past two months.

Nevada’s COVID website lists 112 new daily confirmed cases over the past two weeks, with Elko County slightly below that at 98. The threshold for previous public health measures such as masking was 200 cases per day.

The state is currently reporting no coronavirus hospitalizations in Elko County. There are 87 in Clark County, 17 in Washoe, four in Carson City, and one each in Churchill, Humboldt and Lander counties.

Nevada’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 10,136 after topping 10,000 two weeks ago.

Nationwide case numbers continue to fall, but more than half of the states in the U.S. are currently seeing an increase. The Omicron BA.2 subvariant accounts for nearly three-quarters of all new cases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that he thinks there will be an uptick in cases of Covid-19 over the next few weeks and another surge in the fall.