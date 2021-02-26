Slots open for weekend vaccinations

ELKO – County residents who qualify for the current round of COVID-19 vaccinations can still make an appointment for Saturday.

Elko County announced Thursday night that the vaccine clinics scheduled for Friday and Saturday is moving forward as planned. All time slots for Friday have been booked, but appointments are still available on Saturday. Anyone receiving the second dose is reminded to bring their vaccination card to their appointment.

Visit the Elko County website to review the eligibility criteria. To receive a vaccine, residents may be required to provide identification, proof of employment (to verify prioritization in one of the essential work force categories) and health insurance information, if insured.

The events are slated at Elko Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for 65+ only). Registration forms for first and second doses are online.

As of Thursday night, Elko County had confirmed 121 active cases of coronavirus. There were six new cases and four recoveries. The new cases included three in Spring Creek, two in Elko, and one institutional.

The county’s test positivity rate stood at 13.6%, compared with a statewide rate of 8.6%.