Small blazes keep local firefighters busy

ELKO -- Firefighters responded to a blaze Saturday morning in Spring Creek.

The fire in a greenbelt area between Eastlake and Pemberton drives burned an estimated 5 acres, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.

Structures were threatened before it was fully contained early Saturday afternoon. The cause is under investigation.

"It’s been a busy start to the summer at the Fire District," the agency said on Friday.

"Sunday morning we had a structure fire, wildland fire early yesterday morning and a power pole fire late last night. With continued dry conditions forecasted, we are asking the community to be extremely careful."

The Kinsley Fire on the White Pine-Elko County border burned 3,209 acres before it was fully contained just under a week after it started.

A fire in the early morning hours Thursday burned 2 to 3 acres off Mountain City highway just north of Elko.

Another fire was reported Saturday afternoon in the Goshute mountain range in eastern Elko County, but details were not immediately available.

Several wildfires have been burning in the Southwest, and recent fires in Alaska have burned more than 750,000 acres.

Anyone with fire safety questions may call the county fire office at 775-738-9960.

