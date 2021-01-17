 Skip to main content
Small plane crashes near Ryndon
Small plane crashes near Ryndon

Small plane crash near base of Elko Mountain
ELKO -- Emergency crews were called to the scene of a small plane crash Saturday afternoon near the Humboldt River.

ELKO -- The Elko County Fire Protection District’s Stations 21, Station 28, Elko County Ambulance, Ryndon VFD 82 and 52, City of Elko Fire Department and Lee Engine Co. were toned shortly after 2 p.m. to the report of an aircraft crash near Ryndon.

The small, single-engine plane crashed about a quarter-mile up Elko Mountain, reported ECFPD.

"The plane occupant walked out of the scene with minimal injuries."

It was the first reported crash since last April, when three members of an Arizona family died when their plane went down in eastern Elko County during a trip to Twin Falls.

