Smiles all around: Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival takes flight

ELKO – Elko residents woke up to colorful hot air balloons filling the sky early Friday morning, announcing the beginning of the annual Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival.

About a dozen hot air balloons ascended from Elko's parks, floating gracefully above the tree street neighborhoods, bringing families out of their homes before 7 a.m. to wave at the pilots and passengers.

Those smiles and looks of awe from people of all ages motivate many balloon pilots and crews as they find ways to ascend to the skies as often as possible.

Freedom Flight Inc.

Luke Cesnik arrived from Caldwell, Idaho, with his wife Pam and team to pilot Freedom Flight Inc.'s balloon. It raises awareness about the more than 80,000 servicemen and women listed as Prisoners of War or Missing In Action in five American military conflicts, including World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Cold War and the Global War on Terror.

"This is our 33rd year in operation," he said. "We have four balloons; three are out of Minnesota, and the one I brought is out of Caldwell, Idaho."

Cesnik, who retired from the Air Force, said this was his third trip to the Festival, piloting the POW/MIA balloon in 2011 and 2012. He is one of seven volunteer pilots of four balloons who attend about 40 to 50 events each year.

"We've been in six different countries and 42 states and educating the people on what POW/MIA stands for," he said. "It's amazing how many thirty-year-olds cannot tell us what it means."

In addition to launching and flying balloons, Cesnik and his team hand out "hero cards" that list POW/MIA statistics and balloon crew information. He said they used to call them trading cards until "I was told by a two-star general these are not trading cards."

"These are hero cards because we fly for the over 80,000 heroes that never came home but also for all their families that are still waiting," Cesnik said.

The Freedom Flight's board of directors includes a retired two-star general, two retired "full bird" colonels and non-veterans. "We've been around for 33 years and still going strong."

Freedom Flight is a nonprofit organization that operates with all volunteers. All donations go directly to the POW/MIA awareness group.

A certified pilot with commercial, instrument and multi-engine licenses and flight instruction rating, Cesnik became a certified hot air balloon pilot in 1990.

"I've been flying airplanes for 54 years and balloons for 32 years," he said.

Cesnik said there are similarities and differences between flying fixed-wing airplanes and hot air balloons. However, ballooning is "very basic, and ballooning is the safest form of aviation on the face of the Earth."

The Freedom Flight balloon educates communities about POWs and MIAs, along with aviation. "Ballooning is a team sport that I think has a wonderful message for people flying regular balloons, but then, of course, ours [POW/MIA] is a special message."

"It's the awareness of what we stand for, but it's also to make people aware of flight and aviation," he said. "I love getting young people involved, too."

Freedom Flight team members Cy and Sundee Hudson traveled from Banks, Oregon, to crew the hot air balloon at the Ruby Mountain festival. The couple has been crewing for 38 years, inspired as they grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and watched hot air balloons regularly take flight.

"When I was a little kid, somebody launched his balloon from his lawn in his front yard," Cy Hudson said. "I was 10. Ballooning has been big in Albuquerque for a long time.

Friday morning's flight was memorable for Cesnik as he watched his daughter Hannah Hensley become engaged when her boyfriend, Rick Charshafian, proposed during their flight above Elko.

"It was like a dream," Hensley said of the proposal.

"I loved it," Charshafian said of the experience. "It's very peaceful up there."

John Puppo – Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival safety officer

Hot air balloon enthusiast John Puppo of Reno has attended the Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival six times as a crew member and became a safety officer for the first time this year.

"A friend of mine had a balloon, and I wanted to find out more about it, so he finally invited me out. I got hooked. It was fun," Puppo said.

He's traveled to Elko, Lovelock, Winnemucca and Albuquerque and makes trips to hot air balloon events about five or six times a year. Puppo also crews "most weekends for somebody. I do it fairly often. It's either that or sitting in front of my computer."

In addition to getting out of the house, Puppo said hot air ballooning has helped him make new friends.

Pilots and enthusiasts "talk about their own experiences flying — the close calls they've had and the fun flights they've had. I've learned something about how to fly a balloon, even though I don't fly one. I've learned what to watch for if I'm crewing or chasing a balloon. I learn something every time."

Watching people's reactions to a hot air balloon is another plus to attending events. "Especially kids, if it's their first time seeing a balloon. Or even adults if it's their first time being in a balloon."

"It's fun being able to be part of giving them that experience," Puppo said.

Karalyn Mumm – Balloon Meister, and Will and Thomas Vavra

Hot air ballooning is a family event in Karalyn Mumm's home. She is a pilot and owner of Citrus in the Sky, along with her sons Will Vavra, who pilots the Don't Tell Mom balloon and Thomas Vavra, the crew chief for both balloons.

The family traveled from Reno for the Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival and serves as balloon meister for the 2022 event.

Mumm said she and her family attended Reno events and soon began volunteering as a crew member. "I just fell in love with ballooning and crewing and decided I wanted to become a pilot."

Her children have attended hot air balloon camps, where she also served as a volunteer. Starting in 2014, Mumm obtained a student balloon pilot certificate and bought a balloon the following year. She became a private pilot and then a commercial pilot.

Hot air balloons "make people smile," Mumm said. "Flying in the sky is amazing, but what is cool is that for every person we put in the sky, there are hundreds of people that can see us from down below."

"We can make smiles, and we don't even fully know it," she continued. "We are literally there to make people smile. It's the fun, the passion and the family atmosphere. That's what keeps me around, and that's what got me started."

Will Vavra, 18, began working on his pilot certification four years ago. Two years later, he received his private certificate and, in June, obtained his commercial certificate.

"There's nothing like flying with your family," Mumm said. "It gives me a chance to take my kids around, see the country, and have a summer trip with them."

Thomas Vavra, 16, said that although it can be "unbearably early" to fly, hot air ballooning is fun and allows him to travel and meet new people.

"I get to connect with kids and teach them about balloons. Thomas said. "The look of awe on some kids' faces when they learn how to set up balloons, or they hit the burner and see and feel the control in making the fire. Their awe in doing that is cool to see."

Will Varva said he has attended multiple hot air balloon camps but learned the most from balloon pilots "sitting around and talking to those selected to come to the camps."

Will added that he hopes to become a hot air balloon instructor one day. "I love flying. I don't know what exactly made me want to fly, but I've wanted to be a pilot since I got into it."

"Where I get my excitement in ballooning is [when I'm] flying over a house and watching a kid running out into the front yard. Seeing the awe and wonderment in those kids' eyes. That's why I love to fly," Will Vavra said.

Mumm encouraged the public to see the balloons and, if they land in a neighborhood, to walk over and visit.

"Our balloons weigh as much as a car. Cautiously approach us, but there's nothing we like more than to tell people about our balloon," she said. "Come out and crew. It's the best way to understand the awesomeness of our aircraft."

Mumm thanked all the sponsors of the Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival, including Safety First Training and Consulting, Shabonya Dutton State Farm, Family Dental Care, Coldwell Banker Excel Realty, Ignite Life Chiropractic, Great Basin Beverage, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, The Klub Bar and Grill, Spring Creek Association, The City of Elko, Elko County Recreation Board and the Elko Convention and Visitor's Authority.