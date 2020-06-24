Smith's parking lot shooter faces new charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A man convicted in a shooting at the Smith’s parking lot more than three years ago is facing new charges of child pornography.

James R. Blake, 33, of Elko has his bail revoked Tuesday by Judge Mason Simons after a preliminary hearing on Tuesday in Elko Justice Court for charges related to a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Blake is accused of two counts of statutory sexual seduction with a female under 16, a category “B” felony, along with two new charges of using a minor in producing pornography, a category “A” felony, and possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a person under 16 years of age, a category “B” felony.

Blake was placed in custody and his bail was set at $500,000.

On Sept. 4, 2019, Blake was arrested at the parole and probation office on the first set of charges, which alleged that he and a 15-year-old girl had engaged in a consensual sexual relationship.