Smith's parking lot shooter faces new charges

ELKO – A man convicted in a shooting at the Smith’s parking lot more than three years ago is facing new charges of child pornography.
James R. Blake, 33, of Elko has his bail revoked Tuesday by Judge Mason Simons after a preliminary hearing on Tuesday in Elko Justice Court for charges related to a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.
Blake is accused of two counts of statutory sexual seduction with a female under 16, a category “B” felony, along with two new charges of using a minor in producing pornography, a category “A” felony, and possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a person under 16 years of age, a category “B” felony.
Blake was placed in custody and his bail was set at $500,000.
On Sept. 4, 2019, Blake was arrested at the parole and probation office on the first set of charges, which alleged that he and a 15-year-old girl had engaged in a consensual sexual relationship.
After Blake’s arrest, police obtained search warrants for social media accounts associated with Blake and the victim, where the detectives found video clips and photographs of a sexual nature.
The newer charges were added to an amended criminal complaint filed on Oct. 22, 2019, by the Elko District Attorney’s Office.
Blake was convicted more than three years ago for shooting Michael May in the Smith’s parking lot on Dec. 16, 2016, charged with one count of battery with a deadly weapon and one count of grand larceny with a deadly weapon.
The incident stemmed from an altercation between May and Blake earlier in the day. May was shot twice in the stomach and drove himself to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for treatment.
The gun used was stolen from the home of an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy.
Blake was sentenced to six years in prison and was eligible for parole after serving 28 months, with credit for 213 days previously served.
He was granted parole and released from Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City, on April 8, 2019.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.