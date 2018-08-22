Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Smoke over Elko
airnow.gov

ELKO – A pocket of smoke has settled over Elko, pushing air quality into the “moderate” level for negative health effects.

Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Elko’s particulate level was listed Wednesday at 62. The forecast for Thursday was the same.

Levels over 100 are considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Levels over 150 are considered unhealthy to everyone, and levels over 200 are considered very unhealthy.

Extreme northeastern Elko County was in the generally unhealthy category Wednesday.

