ELKO – A pocket of smoke has settled over Elko, pushing air quality into the “moderate” level for negative health effects.
Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Elko’s particulate level was listed Wednesday at 62. The forecast for Thursday was the same.
Levels over 100 are considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Levels over 150 are considered unhealthy to everyone, and levels over 200 are considered very unhealthy.
Extreme northeastern Elko County was in the generally unhealthy category Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.