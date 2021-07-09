 Skip to main content
Smoke but no fire in Elko area
Smoke but no fire in Elko area

Smoke in the Ruby Mountains

Smoke blankets the Ruby Mountains around 7:30 a.m. Friday. Large wildfires in the Sierra are to blame.

 Jeff Mullins

ELKO – Where there’s smoke, there’s (usually) fire – but not this time.

The Ruby Mountains were blanketed in smoke Friday morning but not from another local fire.

Ruby Mountains District Ranger Joshua Nicholes says the smoke is drifting in from the west, where there are a number of active fires on the Sierra Front.

The Beckwourth Complex fires in the Plumas National Forest have burned more than 25,000 acres and are only 11% contained.

These hot temperatures and drought conditions in the west are fueling a lot of wildfires.More evacuations have been ordered along the California-Nevada state line where a pair of wildfires are quickly growing just north of Reno.Hundreds of firefighters are trying to contain the fires and more are on the way. The fires were started by lightning last week.In Alaska, crews are getting some help from mother nature. Cool, wet weather has helped slow down a wildfire burning near a popular resort in the Fairbanks area.This fire was also started by lightning last month.

The Elko area is in for plenty more hot weather this weekend but no red flag warnings had been issued as of early Friday morning.

The region could not only see new record highs, there also could be record warm low temperatures.

“Lows will only drop into the middle 70s in far eastern Elko county to the upper 60s across the lower valleys across Humboldt, Lander and northern Nye counties,” says a special statement from the National Weather Service.

Elko’s high is expected to be in the 100s every day through Tuesday. Highs over the past three days have reached 100 or more.

Skies will be clear except for the haze from wildfires.

