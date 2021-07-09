Smoke but no fire in Elko area

ELKO – Where there’s smoke, there’s (usually) fire – but not this time.

The Ruby Mountains were blanketed in smoke Friday morning but not from another local fire.

Ruby Mountains District Ranger Joshua Nicholes says the smoke is drifting in from the west, where there are a number of active fires on the Sierra Front.

The Beckwourth Complex fires in the Plumas National Forest have burned more than 25,000 acres and are only 11% contained.

The Elko area is in for plenty more hot weather this weekend but no red flag warnings had been issued as of early Friday morning.

The region could not only see new record highs, there also could be record warm low temperatures.

“Lows will only drop into the middle 70s in far eastern Elko county to the upper 60s across the lower valleys across Humboldt, Lander and northern Nye counties,” says a special statement from the National Weather Service.

Elko’s high is expected to be in the 100s every day through Tuesday. Highs over the past three days have reached 100 or more.

Skies will be clear except for the haze from wildfires.

