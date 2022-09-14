Smoke closes Reno schools, more rain coming to Elko area

ELKO -- Eastern Nevada remains under a flood watch and western Nevada remains under an air quality alert.

Washoe County School District canceled all classes Wednesday due to poor air quality.

“Smoke from the Mosquito wildfire continues to produce unhealthy to hazardous air quality across the region,” stated the National Weather Service. “The latest observations indicate the worst conditions to be concentrated near Truckee and extending into Reno, Sparks, and the North Valleys. Visibility of 2-3 miles due to thick smoke is in place, mainly along and north of I-80.”

At one point Tuesday afternoon, a fire near Dutch Flat caused I-80 to be closed in both directions.

Eastern Nevada has the opposite problem as heavy rains could produce excessive runoff resulting in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas.

A flood watch continues until early Thursday morning in Elko, Lander, Eureka, White Pine and northern Nye counties. The heaviest showers and thunderstorms are expected to reach the Elko area after 5 p.m.

Elko received .16 of an inch Monday and Tuesday.

Record rainfalls were set Tuesday at Eureka (.45 inch), Ely (.40 inch) and Tonopah (.10 inch).