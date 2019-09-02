ELKO – A wind-driven blaze torched an estimated 1,500 acres along the south Ruby Mountains on Monday.
The fire that started early in the afternoon at the southwestern tip of the range was blowing smoke into Spring Creek by early evening -- a distance of about 50 miles -- as strong southerly winds hampered firefighting efforts.
The Cherry Fire started near Cherry Creek Canyon on the west side of the range, about 17 miles south of the Corta Fire that burned more than 16,000 acres along Harrison Pass beginning on Aug. 4.
It was reported at about 1 p.m. Monday and was zero percent contained as of 9 p.m.
Multiple state, county, and federal ground and air resources were on the scene. The rancher liaison is JJ Goicoechea of Eureka County, Nevada’s state veterinarian.
A top-level Type 3 fire management team was ordered.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Three major fires have occurred in the Ruby Mountains over the past 11 months, plus a fourth last month at the Spring Creek shooting range that was held to less than 20 acres.
The Corta Fire burned more than 16,000 acres in the Harrison Pass area at the south end of the range in early August. It was caused by lightning.
A fire at the end of September 2018 started at the shooting range, then spread up into Lamoille Canyon where it burned 9,000 acres. It was started by target shooters.
Another fire in August 2018 burned a thousand acres near the Spring Creek campground, after it started at a ranch during a police manhunt.
Elko County is under Stage 1 fire restrictions, which ban the use of tracer rounds, steel-core ammunition, or exploding targets while recreational shooting.
After another hot day Tuesday with highs in the mid-90s, a chance of isolated thundershowers arrives Wednesday and Thursday, then again on the weekend.
