ELKO – Lightning sparked five fires Saturday in the Elko district but the smoke that filled the air Sunday was apparently not from any of them.
“Westerly winds are causing drift smoke from California fires to settle over the state of Nevada,” stated Elko Interagency Dispatch Center. “If you see a fire be sure to call 911 to report it, but the smell of wildfire smoke may be present across many parts of the state.”
A smoke map from the EPA showed most of northern Nevada being choked by blazed in the Sierra north of Reno and by fires along the Washington-Oregon border.
Of the five fires that started during Saturday’s storm, one was in a familiar spot – the west side of Harrison Pass, just south of the Corta Fire that burned 16,526 acres last month and to the north of the Cherry Fire that burned 3,499 acres this month.
Other fires were reported at Carlin Peak, the TS Power Plant, Mac Creek and Iron Blossom Mountain.
A new fire was reported Sunday morning in Crescent Valley.
The fire south of Corta was contained at a tenth of an acre. No size estimates were available on the others.
Elko received .15 of an inch of rain Saturday evening through early Sunday morning. Winnemucca picked up near a quarter inch, while Eureka saw only .05 of an inch.
A fire on Friday afternoon burned 28 acres south of Twin Bridges.
On Saturday, fire officials reported the Cherry Fire in the south Ruby Mountains was 80 percent contained and has not seen any growth since Sept. 3.
“Fire behavior has been minimal, exhibited as creeping, smoldering, and some isolated torching,” stated the Type 3 Incident Management Team.
No structures have been lost and a thorough search by air and ground turned up no evidence of lost livestock as a result of the fire, which was sparked by woodcutters.
As the fire approached total containment, management of the blaze was being turned over to a Burned Area Emergency Response Team.
"The purpose of a BAER team is to address the emergencies caused by the fire itself such as loss of native plants, threats to natural or cultural resources, roads, critical habitat, or water supply," stated the U.S. Forest Service.
"The values at risk are the driving force of what the team is looking at,” said BAER Team Leader Robin Wignall. “The protection of human life and safety on the forest is our first priority, followed very closely by protection of property and natural resources on agency lands.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.