National Weather Service

ELKO – Where there's smoke there is usually fire, but not in northern Nevada's case.

There are no large wildfires currently raging near Elko, but widespread smoke will continue to impact the region with low visibility and poor air quality.

Near-normal high temperatures over the weekend will rebound back to 100 or higher by Wednesday.

Air quality is still “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” according to the National Weather Service.

Visibility ranges from 1-6 miles in parts of northeastern Nevada.

