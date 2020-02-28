Smoke prompts brief evacuation above downtown restaurant

ELKO – Residents above a downtown restaurant were briefly evacuated in the middle of the night after a basket full of freshly dried linens began smoldering.

Fire Chief Matt Griego said firefighters were called to The Blind Onion on Silver Street at about 1:20 a.m. after residents reported smelling smoke. Police also arrived and evacuated the few residents living in rented rooms above the restaurant, he said.

Firefighters took the basket of smoldering rags out to the street and began clearing the smoke. There were no injuries and no damage except to the basket and its contents.

Griego said this type of incident has happened before at Vogue Laundry. If hot fabric is bunched into a container after drying, the oils can heat up.

“They had pulled the rags out of a dryer at about 9 p.m.,” Griego said, four hours before the smoke was reported.

He suggested folding rags after they are dried or at least spreading them out to avoid combustion.

Residents were allowed back in their rooms after about an hour, the fire chief said.

