Smoke prompts brief evacuation above downtown restaurant
0 comments
top story

Smoke prompts brief evacuation above downtown restaurant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko Fire Department logo

ELKO – Residents above a downtown restaurant were briefly evacuated in the middle of the night after a basket full of freshly dried linens began smoldering.

Fire Chief Matt Griego said firefighters were called to The Blind Onion on Silver Street at about 1:20 a.m. after residents reported smelling smoke. Police also arrived and evacuated the few residents living in rented rooms above the restaurant, he said.

Firefighters took the basket of smoldering rags out to the street and began clearing the smoke. There were no injuries and no damage except to the basket and its contents.

Griego said this type of incident has happened before at Vogue Laundry. If hot fabric is bunched into a container after drying, the oils can heat up.

“They had pulled the rags out of a dryer at about 9 p.m.,” Griego said, four hours before the smoke was reported.

He suggested folding rags after they are dried or at least spreading them out to avoid combustion.

Residents were allowed back in their rooms after about an hour, the fire chief said.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kohl’s to open March 22
Local

Kohl’s to open March 22

ELKO – A big, bold sign has been installed on the front of the new Kohl’s store. Another, smaller sign is posted on the glass front doors anno…

+3
City Council approves dog park
Local

City Council approves dog park

ELKO – In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, members of the Elko City Council approved a request to convert Fifth Street Park into an off-leash d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News