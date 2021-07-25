Smoke thickens in Elko as fires spread, wind shifts

ELKO – The skies are turning smokier in Elko County and another risk of stormy weather is forecast this week.

Elko has largely escaped the heaviest smoke from regional wildfires over the past few weeks. Winds have mostly been from the southwest, pushing air in from Southern California where no large wildfires have been burning.

The wind changed this weekend to a more northerly flow, drawing in smoke that had been skirting around Elko to the north.

Wildfire activity in the Elko District has also been minimal. A dozen fires have been reported so far in July, the largest burning 41 acres north of Dunphy and the second-largest burning only 2.5 acres near the Carlin Tunnels.

The entire state of Nevada has been nearly fire-free – at least until the Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe burned across the state line late last week and prompted the closure of U.S. 395.

The Tamarack Fire was started by lightning on July 4. The U.S. Forest service initially determined it was not a threat and allowed it to burn, CNN reported Friday.