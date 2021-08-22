Smoke to keep pouring in from Western wildfires

ELKO – Smoky skies are expected to persist this week this week as Elko experiences “normal” temperatures for the first time this summer.

Highs have climbed up to 5, 10, or even 15 degrees above normal every week so far this summer, according to National Weather Service data. Temperatures dropped below normal at the middle of last week.

This week the highs and lows will both be right at the average mark, ranging from near 90 degrees in the afternoons and dropping to just below 50 overnight.

This summer has been one of the smokiest on record, at the same time that the Elko District has seen one of its least damaging fire seasons. Firefighters have been called out to more than 50 wildfires in the Elko District so far this season but all but one of them were held to less than 300 acres. Most burned only a few acres or less before they were extinguished.

It’s been a different story in most surrounding states. As of Sunday more than 41,000 wildfires had been reported across the U.S. this fire season, burning more than 4.5 million acres. That’s more than the 3.2 million acres burned by this time last year and 3.8 million the year before, but less than the 6.1 million acres burned in 2018 or the 6.5 million in 2017.