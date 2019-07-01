CARSON CITY – The day of the month on which Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are issued in Nevada is changing for most of the state’s 400,000 recipients, effective this month.
The Division of Welfare and Supportive Services will spread out the issue date to the first 10 days of the month determined by the last digit of the recipient’s birth year.
For example, if the recipient’s birth year is 1975, he/she will receive benefits on the fifth of the month.
SNAP benefits in Nevada were previously issued on the first of the month.
“While the benefits are issued to supplement the whole month of food shopping, many clients choose to use their benefits as soon as they are received,” said Steve Fisher, administrator of DWSS.
“Oftentimes SNAP recipients also need the assistance of food pantries at the end of the month,” said Jodi Tyson, a member of the Governor’s Council on Food Security and vice president of strategic initiatives of Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas. “This strain on pantries can largely be avoided with staggered issuance.”
“We hope this change will give clients better access to quality produce,” said Shane Piccinini of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, “Keeping a stock of fresh fruits and vegetables can be tough on that first day of the month.”
Even Nevadans who are not receiving SNAP benefits have probably noticed that grocery shopping on the first of the month can be crowded, with stores struggling to keep the shelves stocked. State SNAP officials hope to alleviate the strain at SNAP-participating grocery stores on the first of the month by issuing benefits over the first ten days of the month based on the last digit of the recipient’s birth year.
“This should help increase product availability,” said Liz MacMenamin of the Retail Association of Nevada.
“We hope that by giving clients some advance notice, the transition to this new schedule will be smoother,” Fisher said. “We also hope we will see reduced strain on local food pantries.”
For more information on SNAP or the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services, please visit dwss.nv.gov.
