Snitching on virus violators? Elko County plans public hearing for COVID-19 response plan

Steninger said he has some issues with the draft reopening plan, specifically the creation of a public phone number enabling citizens to report businesses that are not adhering to state and federal COVID-19 guidelines.

“I can’t support that. I refuse to lend my name to a snitch line,” he said. “They already have two that the state is doing, that is plenty.”

Steninger also took issue with the proposed legal ramifications outlined as the consequences for a third violation for failing to adhere to COVID-19 mandates.

“I think this needs to be put out to the public, and maybe set a hearing for our next meeting so we can maybe see how the public feels about this,” Steninger said. “It is pretty harsh.”

Commissioner Cliff Eklund said he agrees that providing a way for local citizens to report each other is taking a step too far.

“I don’t think it is appropriate for us to have neighbors snitching on each other and if we don’t have a business license, what is the District Attorney going to do,” Eklund said.

Stokes said it would be up to the individual incorporated towns to enforce the part of the plan dealing with business licenses.