SnoBowl chairlift awaits repairs

ELKO – A cold day at the Elko SnoBowl got even colder for many skiers who were stranded on the chairlift Saturday afternoon.

“We had an electrical issue which shut the lift down” sometime between 1:30 and 2 p.m., said City of Elko Parks and Recreation Director James Wiley. He said it is designed to shut off whenever a problem with the safety system is detected.

Wiley estimated between 50 and 70 people were on the lift at the time. Each one had to be manually evacuated by rope.

The day started out below freezing yet more than 200 people showed up to ski and snowboard at the city-run site about 12 miles northwest of Elko. Some of the stranded skiers had to wait nearly three hours to be removed as the sun dropped behind the hills on Adobe Summit.

Wiley said a rope evacuation is done by shooting a rope over the chairlift wire and raising a harness seat to each passenger. Once safely strapped in they can be lowered to the ground.

Elko County Fire Protection District and volunteer firefighters helped the SnoBowl Ski Patrol with manpower as the operation progressed. Elko Ambulance helped warm up a couple of them and check for possible frostbite but no one was injured during the evacuation.

“It was getting to those tense moments because people were getting pretty darned cold,” Wiley said. He estimated afternoon temperatures were in the teens and 20s. “We got everybody off in time just before it got dark.”

The city hopes to have repairs done this week but the chairlift will not be returned to operation until it has been fully inspected.

“All of the safety systems on the lift worked exactly as they were supposed to,” Wiley said.

This was only the second time in the past five years that the chairlift has failed.

The SnoBowl was developed in the early 1990s by Charles Chester and family. A rope tow originally carried skiers up the slope, then a chairlift was added in 1998. The City of Elko took ownership of the SnoBowl a few years ago.

The facility operates on weekends when snow and weather conditions allow. It offers recreational skiing and lessons but it hasn’t receive a lot of use in recent years because of scant snowfall. This winter has delivered twice the average amount of snow, and Wiley estimated there is 18 to 24 inches of hard-packed snow at the base of the SnoBowl and several feet in the higher drifts.

“It’s been a very busy year,” he said.

The chairlift may not be back in operation this weekend but the rope tow will be running and ski classes will continue.

“Thank you to everyone that came out today to help evacuate everyone on the lift,” said a message from the Parks and Recreation Department on its SnoBowl Facebook page. “Thank you to everyone stuck on the lift for your patience as the crews worked as quickly as possible to get you down.”