Snobowl receives new snow cat

A brand new machine like the one Peterson Equipment Company donated can cost up to $350,000. The City of Elko was given a used machine, worth at least $50,000, according to Grewe.

The SnoBowl opened this past weekend, despite limited snowfall.

“Usually our season is ending around mid-February,” Wiley said. “Last year we ran for 11 weekends and that was a long season for us. It’s pretty popular around here and it shows by the amount of people that come up here to use it.”

Wiley estimated between 100 and 200 people took advantage of the ski facility during its first days of being open in 2020.

“We have a really good ski school program up here,” Wiley said.

Wiley mentioned that the area now also boasts a mountain bike trail that is about 13 miles long. Volunteers were a big factor in getting the course made, he said.

“We plan on doing two or three events this summer season,” Wiley said.

The SnoBowl provides a full lift, ski equipment rentals, a warming lodge and limited concessions. An adult pass costs $20 per day and youths ski for $15. Season passes are also available.