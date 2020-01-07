Snobowl receives new snow cat

ELKO – Peterson Snow Equipment Co. of Logan, Utah, recently donated a snow cat for the Elko SnoBowl. The company has been in business since 1964, supplying snow cats to the western U.S.
“This started about 15 years ago,” said Jim Grewe, a company representative. “Roche Bush here from the Elko SnoBowl reached out to us. They had come up with enough money to buy a used snow cat.”
Over the years Grewe and his crew have helped keep the original snow cat maintained. But, the machine is getting older and the company that manufactured the unit went out of business so parts are very hard to come by.
“Recently, we started a new initiative with the National Ski Area Association to make sure that no small ski areas go extinct,” Grewe said. “We want to make sure the people of Elko or whatever small town can learn how to ski so they can take those talents into bigger markets.”
The new machine makes a fine, comb surface, perfect for skiers of any level.
“It’s a huge gift,” Wiley said.
A brand new machine like the one Peterson Equipment Company donated can cost up to $350,000. The City of Elko was given a used machine, worth at least $50,000, according to Grewe.
The SnoBowl opened this past weekend, despite limited snowfall.
“Usually our season is ending around mid-February,” Wiley said. “Last year we ran for 11 weekends and that was a long season for us. It’s pretty popular around here and it shows by the amount of people that come up here to use it.”
Wiley estimated between 100 and 200 people took advantage of the ski facility during its first days of being open in 2020.
“We have a really good ski school program up here,” Wiley said.
Wiley mentioned that the area now also boasts a mountain bike trail that is about 13 miles long. Volunteers were a big factor in getting the course made, he said.
“We plan on doing two or three events this summer season,” Wiley said.
The SnoBowl provides a full lift, ski equipment rentals, a warming lodge and limited concessions. An adult pass costs $20 per day and youths ski for $15. Season passes are also available.
“It’s come a long way from just a tow rope to what it is today,” Wiley said. “Besides paid staff we have a tremendous number of volunteers so we can keep prices low."
For Elko SnoBowl daily ski and road conditions call ahead at 777-7707.