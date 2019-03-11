ELKO – Snow is in the forecast again but Elko could get a long-awaited break this weekend as the National Weather Service is forecasting sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
The forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of snow Tuesday and 60 percent Tuesday night, with snow showers lingering Wednesday. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s.
The rest of the week should bring partly cloudy to clear skies and warmer temperatures. The forecast calls for a high of 51 on Friday, 56 on Saturday, and 59 on Sunday.
The temperature in Elko has yet to reach 50 degrees this month. The highest temperature in February was 55 on Feb. 27. The mercury hit 50 degrees twice in January and zero times in December.
If Elko’s high reaches 59 this weekend it will be the warmest day since Nov. 16. The temperature hasn’t been in the 60s since Nov. 2.
