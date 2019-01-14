Try 1 month for 99¢
Snow forecast
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

ELKO – The fog is leaving and the snow is about to return.

The weather service is calling for a up to an inch of snow on Tuesday, half an inch Tuesday night and half an inch on Wednesday.

Then a stronger but warmer storm moves in, bringing rain and snow on Thursday and Thursday night.

“Lower elevation areas such as Winnemucca will likely experience primarily rain or a rain/light snow mix Wednesday night into Thursday as a milder Pacific air mass moves into the region,” states the forecast. The best chance of snow will be at 6,000 feet and higher.

Slick roads are possible, especially on mountain passes.

The forecast calls for a brief break in precipitation Saturday before more snow showers arrive on Sunday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments