ELKO – The fog is leaving and the snow is about to return.
The weather service is calling for a up to an inch of snow on Tuesday, half an inch Tuesday night and half an inch on Wednesday.
Then a stronger but warmer storm moves in, bringing rain and snow on Thursday and Thursday night.
“Lower elevation areas such as Winnemucca will likely experience primarily rain or a rain/light snow mix Wednesday night into Thursday as a milder Pacific air mass moves into the region,” states the forecast. The best chance of snow will be at 6,000 feet and higher.
Slick roads are possible, especially on mountain passes.
The forecast calls for a brief break in precipitation Saturday before more snow showers arrive on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.