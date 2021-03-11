Snow blankets region, more forecast for Sunday night

ELKO – Wintry driving conditions were reported across northeastern Nevada on Thursday morning as light snow showers blanketed the region.

Chain or snow tire requirements were posted for Emigrant Pass on Interstate 80 and the portion of Mountain City Highway between Elko and Lone Mountain Station.

No crashes were reported by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

“Currently some light to moderate snow showers are occurring in Northern and Central Nevada,” the National Weather Service reported. “These showers are creating areas of slick roads.”

The showers are expected to become more scattered late this morning through the afternoon.

Highs will be in the lower 40s Thursday, rising to the upper 40s Friday under clear skies.

Sunny and warmer weather is on tap for the weekend. Sunday’s high will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Another chance of snow showers arrives Sunday night.

