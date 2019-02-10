Try 1 month for 99¢
Carlin Tunnels

A view west of the Carlin Tunnels at about 10:30 Sunday morning.

 NDOT

ELKO – Snow closed a portion of Interstate 80 in the Sierra and three other western Nevada highways overnight before dropping snow in northeastern Nevada.

Light snowfall lingered over the Elko area for several hours Sunday morning in the wake of a cold front that brought winds gusting locally more than 35 miles per hour.

Three to five inches of snow were expected by afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Adverse driving conditions were reported on most of the region’s highways. Chains or snow tires were required on the Tuscarora Highway and on Interstate 80 over Emigrant Summit and between Carlin and Battle Mountain.

No major accidents were reported in the local area by the Nevada Highway Patrol, but a road hazard on State Route 305 near Battle Mountain could cause travel delays.

After a short break Monday night and Tuesday, snow is likely to return on Wednesday and into next weekend.

